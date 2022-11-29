From exotic and colourful settings for Vogue Italia to model Eva Herzigova eating spaghetti, a new Milan exhibition looks at the previously undisplayed work of acclaimed Italian fashion photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri.

"Gian Paolo Barbieri: Unconventional" opened on Tuesday, featuring art that Barbieri, 87, produced during his career for designer brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Vivienne Westwood as well as of famous names including actress Monica Bellucci and designer Donatella Versace.

Previously unseen works are also on display.

Barbieri came to the fore of international fashion photography in the 1960s. His trademark black-and-white shots and theatrical-like settings tapped into film noir.

Black and white photography "gives the ability to imagine all the colours one wants" and focus on the essence of the image, Barbieri told Reuters news agency in an emailed response to questions.

"I have always expressed myself more in black-and-white photography," he said. "However, I also learned to love colour," he added, describing many of the works on exhibit.

READ MORE: More than a photography festival: 212 Photography Istanbul comes to town

'A triumph of beauty'