Miniaturist Danny Cortes re-creates hip-hop-infused street scenes of a gritty New York with dexterous hands and child-like enthusiasm.

Initially dabbling in the art as a hobby, Cortes soon found fame in the rap community, with his art selling at much higher prices than when he first set out, even being featured in an auction at Sotheby's.

The Sotheby's auction catalogue describes Cortes' work thus: "What began as a creative hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic soon became a way to share the vanishing version of his beloved city with a wider audience thanks to social media."

"We are adults, but we never stopped being kids," the 42-year-old artist tells AFP news agency.

"Who doesn't like toys? Who doesn't like miniatures?"

As he spoke from his workshop in the Bushwick neighbourhood of Brooklyn, he sat among recycled objects found on the streets.

READ MORE:Giant refugee puppet 'Little Amal' parades through New York

On his table was a current project, the tiny replica of a worn and dirty building facade.

Near a bricked-in window, a plastic bushel basket had been hung: a poor man's basketball hoop.

"This represents my childhood," Cortes said, putting touches to the model in his preferred medium, polystyrene.

"Everything looked like this: abandoned, empty, a lot of drugs in the area."

From $30 to $10,000

One of his recent creations is a modest Chinese restaurant with a battered yellow sign and with its red-and-mauve brick walls covered with graffiti.

Standing outside the restaurant –– the real one –– Cortes, sporting a black jacket and a baseball cap over his round face –– smiles as he tells how New York rapper Joell Ortiz, who grew up in the neighbourhood, insisted on buying the model, saying, "Yo, I need that."

The price?

"Ten thousand dollars," Cortes says, adding that "the first piece I sold was like $30, and I was so happy that I got $30."

READ MORE:Mondrian painting hanging upside down for over seventy years

The artist builds collectables based on the banalest of urban scenes, "the little things that we pass by every day and pay no attention to, but which collectively form the unique cityscape that is New York".

'It just took off'