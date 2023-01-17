French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home said.

She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesperson David Tavella said on Tuesday.

"There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it's a liberation," Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home, said.

Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived Covid last year.