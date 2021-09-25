Saturday, September 25, 2021

India to export 8 million jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region.

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries.

Turkey records 193 more fatalities

Turkey's Health Ministry records 26,145 new coronavirus cases and 193 more fatalities over the past day.

Turkey has administered over 107.64 million vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures.

Cuba kicks off vaccine exports

Cuba said it has exported its three-shot Abdala coronavirus vaccine for the first time, sending an initial shipment to Vietnam as part of a contract to supply five million doses to the Southeast Asian country.

Scientists in the Communist-run island have developed three home-grown vaccines, all of which are waiting to receive official recognition from the World Health Organization.

State-run pharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma made the export announcement on Twitter after saying earlier this week it had produced enough doses to meet a target to immunise more than 90 percent of the local population by mid-November.

Italy reports 50 more deaths

Italy has reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths, compared to 52 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,525 from 3,797.

Italy has registered 130,653 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.66 million cases to date.

UK records 122 deaths

Britain has reported 31,348 new Covid-19 cases and 122 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 35,623 new cases and 180 deaths reported on Friday.

Russia reports 822 deaths in a day

Russia has recorded its another high daily death toll following a spurt in cases linked to the Delta variant and a lacklustre vaccination drive.

A government tally reported 822 fatalities and 22,041 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring Russia's total deaths to 203,095 – the highest toll in Europe.

El Salvador to begin giving third dose of vaccine

El Salvador will begin administering a third dose of vaccine to various groups including the elderly, health workers and people with underlying health conditions, President Nayib Bukele said.

The Central American nation of roughly 6.4 million people has obtained some 12 million vaccines since February.

Third shots would be given to people including those aged over 60, frontline health staff, teachers, the armed forces, police and firefighters, as well as Salvadorans with pre-existing health problems, Bukele said on Twitter.

Australia tells UN it wants pandemic probe to prevent others

Australia has called for an independent review on the pandemic origins to “prevent the next one” from happening.