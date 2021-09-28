South Korean boy band BTS plans will hold live concerts in Los Angeles in November for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, which forced it to cancel global tours and resort to online performances, the band's management said on Tuesday.

The concerts, titled "Permission to Dance on Stage", will take place in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2, Bit Hit Music said.

"Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy," the company said in a statement posted on its online fan platform Weverse.

"We are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration."

The events will be the seven-member group's first live performances since they wrapped up their tour from North America to Europe to Asia in April 2019.

READ MORE:South Korea passes law to allow K-pop band BTS to postpone military service