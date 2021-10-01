The statues of brutally chained and forced men, women and children appear as if they were washed ashore by simulated waves, symbolizing the estimated over two million African people whose slave trade ended up in a watery grave in the Atlantic Ocean. This is the entrance view of the Legacy Museum, which opens on Friday in the US' Alabama city.

Experimentally, upon arrival, you are boarding a ship that takes you back in time and crossing the Atlantic while witnessing the suffering of slaves amidst the period of the transatlantic slave trade.

The museum aims to trace back its visitors to a direct link between the racist past of the United States and today's modern inequalities that was revealed more loudly with George Floyd's vociferous phrase: ''I can't breathe!''.

The African-American man was murdered by a white police officer in May 2020, triggering widespread protests against police brutality and racism.

"It's a museum about the history of America, with a focus on the legacy of slavery," said Bryan Stevenson, the head of Equal Justice Initiative, a civil rights organization in Alabama state.

The museum is created by the Equal Justice Initiative that focuses on the legacy of slavery in America and is placed in a building where African captives were once held before being sold as slaves.

The first thing that welcomes you in front of the building is a sign that reads ''You are standing on the site where enslaved Black people were forced to labour in bondage”

According to Stevenson, the purpose of the museum is to educate and confront people with the sides of American history that are not frequently taught.

"The only way we can make progress in this country is if we engage both our minds and our hearts in a serious commitment to truth and justice to eliminating racial injustice," he said.