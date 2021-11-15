A librarian in Indonesia's Java island has been lending books to children in exchange for trash they collect in a novel way to clean up the environment and get the kids to read more.

Each weekday Raden Roro Hendarti rides her three wheeler with books stacked up at the back for children in Muntang village to exchange for plastic cups, bags and other waste that she carries back.

She said she is helping inculcate reading in the kids as well make them aware of the environment.

They are all carrying trash bags and Raden's three-wheeler quickly fills up with them as the books fly out.

She's happy the kids are going to spend less time on online games as a result.

"Let us build a culture of literacy from young age to mitigate the harm of the online world," Raden said.

"We should also take care of our waste in order to fight climate change and to save the earth from trash," Raden said.

As soon as she shows up, little children, many accompanied by their mothers, surround her “Trash Library” and clamour for the books.