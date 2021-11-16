POLITICS
US to co-host 2024 cricket T20 World Cup with West Indies
The 2027 ODI World Cup was awarded to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Australia will host the T20 World Cup next year.
The US will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies. / Reuters
November 16, 2021

The International Cricket Council has announced that the United States will co-host its first major cricket tournament in 2024 when it stages part of the men's T20 World Cup.

“The USA is a strategic growth market for us,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council spread its eight global events in the cycle to 14 countries.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia will stage ICC events.

India, cricket's financial driver, received the most global events; the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh.

The 2027 ODI World Cup was awarded to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Australia, which will host the T20 World Cup next year, will organise the event again in 2028 with New Zealand.

The 2030 T20 World Cup was awarded to England, Ireland and Scotland.

It will be Pakistan's first major event in 29 years when it defends the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Pakistan suffered the withdrawals of tours from New Zealand (security concern) and England (player health) in September, and chairman Ramiz Raja said in receiving the next Champions Trophy, “The ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills.”

The last major event Pakistan staged was the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
