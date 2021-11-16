The International Cricket Council has announced that the United States will co-host its first major cricket tournament in 2024 when it stages part of the men's T20 World Cup.

“The USA is a strategic growth market for us,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council spread its eight global events in the cycle to 14 countries.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia will stage ICC events.

India, cricket's financial driver, received the most global events; the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh.

The 2027 ODI World Cup was awarded to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.