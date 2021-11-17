Lingcod is a type of fish that grows quickly, up to 1.5 metres and 36 kilograms – and lives about 20 years. While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US Department of Commerce says it has “18 large, sharp teeth” the Smithsonianexplains “it has more than 500 needle-sharp, tiny teeth lining its two sets of jaws.”

According to a new study, “Pacific lingcod will lose up to 20 teeth a single day—and grow them all back,” the Smithsonian reports. The fish, with a blueish green flesh when uncooked, is a popular edible choice, yet you would not want to be its prey, if science is to be believed.

"Every bony surface in their mouths are covered in teeth," says Karly Cohen, a doctoral candidate at the University of Washington and a co-author of the new study, to Live Science’s Cameron Duke.

According to NOAA, ”Larvae feed on zooplankton (tiny floating animals), including krill and larval crustaceans such as lobster and crab. Juveniles feed on small fish. Adults are aggressive predators and feed primarily on bottom-dwelling fish (including smaller lingcod), squid, octopi, and crab. Marine mammals, sharks, and larger lingcod prey on juvenile and adult lingcod.”

This omnivorous animal, according to Live Science, has “Instead of incisors, molars and canines ... hundreds of sharp, near-microscopic teeth on their jaws. Their hard palate is also covered in hundreds of tiny dental stalactites. And behind one set of jaws lies another set of accessory jaws, called pharyngeal jaws, that the fish use to chew food much in the same way humans use molars.”

Emily Carr, an undergraduate student at the University of South Florida and the study’s lead author, tells National Geographic that the fish “have a set of upper and lower jaws, just like ours, but they’re more mobile—they can be thrown forward and spread out.” She explains that “If you look inside the mouth on their palate, it’s also covered in teeth.” Then, all the way at the back of the throat, right before their esophagus, there are the pharyngeal jaws, tooth-studded bony platforms made out of modified gill arches, National Geographic reports.

National Geographic describes the lingcods’ eating scheme as its first set of jaws shooting forward, and dragging prey into the mouth where the inner pharyngeal jaws get to work crushing and shredding. “For this strategy to succeed, the lingcod relies on needle-sharp teeth, which are prone to breakage. But how to keep its bite from going dull? The strategy seems to be: Constantly grow new teeth. Lots of them,” Elizabeth Anne Brown for National Geographic explains.