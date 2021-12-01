Britain plans to allow people who have tested positive for HIV to join the armed forces if they no longer carry a detectable amount of the virus, its Defence Ministry has said.

Military personnel who become infected with HIV after enlistment can already remain in the armed forces - though they are classed as not fully fit, a categorisation which the ministry said it planned to change too.

"Drug treatment has revolutionised the lives and outcomes of people diagnosed with HIV. As a modern and inclusive employer, it is only right that we recognise and act on the latest scientific evidence," Junior Defence Minister Leo Docherty said on Wednesday.

The United States also currently bans people with HIV from joining its armed forces, and has faced legal challenge over its policy not to allow enlisted personnel who are HIV positive to commission as officers.

With the right treatment, the amount of virus in the blood of people infected with HIV can be reduced to undetectable levels, which in turn effectively eliminates the chances of them passing the virus which causes AIDS on to others.