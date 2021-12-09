Archeologists have recently dug out two ancient tombs containing a trove of valuables such as gold, gemstones and other items in Greek-administered Cyprus.

The New Swedish Cyprus Expedition (The Soderberg Expedition) has had “several rounds” of excavations in Greek-administered Cyprus since 2010.

According to a news release, the two tombs were discovered in 2018. They were "in the form of underground chambers, with a large number of human skeletons".

"Managing the finds required very delicate work over four years, since the bones were extremely fragile after more than 3,000 years in the salty soil,” says the press release.

The two ancient tombs contain a treasure of “gold jewelry, gemstones, ceramics, and human skeletons from the era of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti’s reign in the Greek Cypriot-administered city of Larnaca,” Turkish newspaper Daily Sabahreports.

The University of Gothenburg news release also notes that “in 2018, in addition to the skeletons of 155 individuals, the team also found 500 objects …. In layers on top of each other” which suggests that the tombs had been used for multiple generations.

The Daily Mailnotes the resemblance of the solid gold necklace found in Cyprus to the ones in ancient Egypt, described as “shaped like a lotus flower with inlaid gemstones … similar to jewelry worn by [Nefertiti], the ancient Egyptian queen of the 18th dynasty,” and suggests trade between the two settlements.

“A large-scale magnetometer and radar survey carried out by us in 2017 indicated cavities below the surface in an area east of the city and it has been shown in previous investigations that these cavities are passages going to burial chambers,” says Peter Fischer, Professor in Archaeology who is leading the Swedish expedition along with Dr Teresa Burge, both from the University of Gothenburg.

The first chamber was investigated in 2018. The second one was examined in 2021 and a third has been left for future excavations.

The first tomb, with two chambers, revealed 52 human skeletons and a large quantity of grave goods there. One of the grave goods was a “complete vessel from Greece from around 1350 BCE with painted scenes of horse-drawn war chariots and people with swords.”

The vessel, according to the researchers, points to the site being a place of worship, beyond just a simple gravesite: “In view of this ritual object being found and the large quantity of finds not associated with the skeletons, this structure must be explained as something more than just a large tomb. Our interpretation is that we have exposed a place of worship where rites in connection with death were practised,” says Peter Fischer.

Of the buried bones, DNA samples were taken to understand the origins and kinship of individuals, and strontium isotope analyses would reveal whether they were migrants or from the local population.