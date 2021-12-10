Engineers at Rice University have found that styrofoam, a form of polystyrene (a synthetic polymer), broken down into microplastics, contributes to antibiotic resistance.

According to a news release, Rice University researchers have concluded “discarded polystyrene broken down into microplastics provides a cozy home not only for microbes and chemical contaminants but also for the free-floating genetic materials that deliver to bacteria the gift of resistance.”

Publishing their findings in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, the engineers describe how the ultraviolet aging of microplastics (between 100 nanometers to five micrometers in diameter) makes them proper platforms for antibiotic-resistant genes (ARGs).

The scientists have used ultraviolet light (UV) spectrum of sunlight to age polystyrene microplastics (PS-MPs) in order to explore how aging affects antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) transfer efficiency from various ARG vectors to recipient bacteria –– a vector, in this case, being an organism that doesn’t cause disease itself but carries pathogens from one host to another.

These antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) are “armored by bacterial chromosomes, phages and plasmids, all biological vectors that can spread antibiotic resistance to people, lowering their ability to fight infections.”

The study led by Rice civil and environmental engineer Pedro Alvarez in collaboration with researchers in China and at the University of Houston “also showed chemicals leaching from the plastic as it ages increase the susceptibility of vectors to horizontal gene transfer, through which resistance spreads.”

Co-authors of the paper are Rice graduate student Ruonan Sun; former Rice postdoctoral researcher Pingfeng Yu, now a faculty member at Zhejiang University; associate professor Qingbin Yuan, Yuan Cheng and lecturer Wenbin Wu of Nanjing Tech University, and Jiming Bao, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Houston.

“We were surprised to discover that microplastic aging enhances horizontal ARG,” says Alvarez, the George R. Brown Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and director of the Rice-based Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment Center. “Enhanced dissemination of antibiotic resistance is an overlooked potential impact of microplastics pollution.”