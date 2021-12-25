Saturday, December 25, 2021

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

At least 5,700 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed, a tracking website reported.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,500 flights were scrubbed around the globe on Christmas Day, including more than 870 originating from or headed to US airports, with some 4,200 delays as of 1430 GMT.

On Friday, there were around 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays, while Sunday cancellations have already topped 800.

Portugal says Omicron dominant, infections rising

Omicron has become the dominant strain in Portugal where more than 10,000 daily cases had been registered Saturday, the national health agency said.

Portugal, one of the countries with the highest vaccination rates worldwide, has begun inoculating children over five years old.

Portugal recorded 10 deaths and 10,016 cases, slightly fewer than Friday when 11 deaths and 12,943 cases were reported.

Three members of K-pop group BTS test positive

Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the Covid-19 after returning from abroad, their management agency said.

RM and Jin were diagnosed on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

All three took their second jabs in August, the agency said.

India to give booster shots to healthcare workers

India will start administering booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

In an address to the nation, he also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving their vaccinations from January 3.

Kenya to start giving booster shots

Kenya will offer booster shots to individuals six months after their initial shots, the health ministry has said a day after the country logged its highest rate of positive tests.

Kenya last month said it would demand proof of vaccination to access public spaces and transport from December 21.

The move met with a combination of bemusement, dismissal and occasional spot enforcement, given the country's low vaccination rate

Thailand reports first Omicron variant cluster

Thailand has reported its first domestic omicron variant cluster in Kalasin province.

“From the Kalasin cluster, there are 21 new infections,” said coronavirus task force spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan.

Srirangsan said the infections originated from a couple who traveled from Belgium through the country’s Test & Go scheme that exempts vaccinated arrivals from certain countries.

India sees 387 additional fatalities

India has reported 7,189 new Covid-19 cases with 387 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official data.

Mexico’s total death toll hits 298,670

Mexico has recorded 162 more coronavirus deaths and 3,520 new confirmed cases, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 298,670 and the number of cases to 3,947,284.

China's Xian city reports rise in infections

Xian in northwest China has reported an increase in daily Covid-19 infections and local companies curtailed activity as the country's latest Covid hot spot entered its third day of lockdown.

The city of 13 million detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms, its highest daily count of the year and reversing the previous day's decline, official data showed on Saturday.

In the southern city of Shenzhen, five passengers who arrived Wednesday on a flight from Los Angeles tested positive for coronavirus and three were confirmed to be Omicron infections in December.

Russia reports 981 more deaths