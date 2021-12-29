POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Mbappe rejects speculations about leaving PSG
Paris St Germain's superstar Kylian Mbappe says he hopes to add to his trophy haul at the end of the season.
Mbappe rejects speculations about leaving PSG
Earlier this year, PSG turned down multiple bids from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. / Reuters
December 29, 2021

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe has said he does not plan to leave Paris St Germain in January.

His statement came after mounting speculation about his future and that he was leaving the club.

Mbappe said on Tuesday he hoped to add to his trophy haul at the end of the season.

"I'll give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it," Mbappe told CNN.

Earlier this year, PSG turned down multiple bids from Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, who can leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Mbappe is free to negotiate with Real and other clubs next month but said he was focused on beating the Spanish side when they face off in the Champions League last 16 in February.

Recommended

READ MORE:Mbappe treble fires PSG into French Cup final

Mbappe said he did not regret telling PSG in July that he wanted to leave.

"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart," he said, adding, "I'm happy to stay."

Mbappe said he enjoyed working with Argentina striker Lionel Messi, who joined from Barcelona in August.

"It's a big pleasure for me to say to my kids, my friends, I play with him," he said. "We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris... It's an amazing moment in the history of the game."

READ MORE:PSG to play Real Madrid after Champions League draw fiasco

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
