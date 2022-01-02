Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Real Madrid were "still on holiday" as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Getafe in La Liga.

Madrid's surprise defeat on Sunday is their first in three months and gives fresh hope to the beleaguered chasing pack in Spain, after Eder Militao's early error allowed Enes Unal to score the winner at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

"We were on holiday for an extra day," said Ancelotti. "The team was not the same team that played before Christmas - less commitment, less concentration.

"We didn't deserve to lose but we ended up with a defeat that could be a wake-up call."

Unal gave Getafe the lead in the ninth minute after the usually dependable Militao was caught napping.

The Brazilian went to clear on the edge of his own area but instead took an extra touch, engaging in a tussle with Unal, who robbed the ball and finished past Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid dominated for 20 minutes, with Luka Modric increasingly influential, but a dogged Getafe preserved their lead for the rest of the first half and were relatively comfortable in the second.

Hazard and Marcelo both came on at half-time but neither made much of an impact, with Hazard unable to muster a single attempt on goal. Benzema had a shot blocked, Casemiro saw a half-volley saved and Mariano Diaz headed over, but Getafe deserved their victory.

