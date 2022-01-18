Paco Gento, the only footballer to win six European Cups, has died aged 88.

His former club Real Madrid announced Gento's passing on Tuesday but did not give a cause of death.

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football," read Real's statement on their website.

In addition to the six European Cups, Gento also helped Madrid win 12 Spanish league titles. He played 600 games with the club, scoring 182 goals.

He was later named honorary president of the club and has also made 43 appearances with the Spanish national team.

"He will always be remembered by madridistas and all football fans as one of their greatest."

