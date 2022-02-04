An international consortium of leading migraine scientists carried out the largest genome study of migraines to date. They identified 123 genetic regions of the genome that are connected to the risk of migraine, a news release notes.

The massive undertaking was a joint effort between research groups from Australia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK and USA.

It helps researchers better understand the biological basis of migraine and its subtypes and could hasten the search for new treatment of the condition.

Migraine headaches affect one billion people globally, making one in six people susceptible to the condition.

With migraines affecting such a large portion of the world’s population, “it is important to learn about its biological background as a goal is to develop treatments for migraine,” Dr Matti Pirinen tells TRT World in an email. Pirinen is a group leader from the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland, University of Helsinki, who led the study.

The study saw leading migraine research groups in Europe, Australia and the United States collaborate to pool genetic data from 873,341 individuals of European ancestry, 102,084 of whom suffered from migraines.

Published in the February 3, 2022 issue of Nature Genetics journal, the new findings also “uncovered more of the genetic architecture of migraine subtypes than was previously known,” the news release adds.

Migraines can be with or without aura. Migraine with aura (MA; also known as classic migraine) “is a recurring headache that strikes after or at the same time as sensory disturbances called aura,” says the Mayo Clinic. “These disturbances can include flashes of light, blind spots, and other vision changes or tingling in your hand or face.”

On the other hand, about 70-75% of migraine patients do not experience aura (MO).

“Both types [migraine with aura and migraine without aura] include pulsating and usually one-sided headaches that may be aggravated by physical activity and can be associated with symptoms such as a hypersensitivity to light and sound, nausea and vomiting,” Pirinen tells TRT World.

“The main difference is that migraine with aura starts with an aura phase that occurs before a headache. Aura appears as sensory disturbance. For example, a common aura symptom includes flashes of light, blind spots, or other disturbances of vision,” he explains.