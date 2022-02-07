Iran has said that removal of US sanctions is Tehran's red line in talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

The talks will resume on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," he added.

On Friday, the United States restored some sanctions waivers allowing international nuclear cooperation with Iran on projects designed to make it harder for Iran's nuclear sites to be used to develop weapons.

However, a senior State Department official said that was not a signal Washington was on the verge of reaching an agreement.

"Washington has decided to take a step which has no impact on Iran's economic situation... a responsible US government should return to the deal and fulfil its obligations," Khatibzadeh added.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday described the US move as "good but insufficient".

