Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud has won gold in the women's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics.

Gremaud, 22, who won silver in slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 and bronze in the Big Air event last week, held back her firepower until her second run, which catapulted her to the top of the rankings on Tuesday.

China's "Snow Princess" Eileen Gu went all out from the beginning, landing a clean and controlled first run, but hit the deck on her second try, forcing her to sit on her skis to take a breath.

The fall piled the pressure on Gu ahead of her third and final run and while she earned 86.23 it was not enough to top Gremaud's best of 86.56, with Estonia's Kelly Sildaru taking bronze with 82.06.

Gu hugged her fellow medallists after her score was called out, smiling broadly at the camera, making a heart gesture with her arms and waving to fans in the stands.

'I felt relieved'