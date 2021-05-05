The sounds of the Puerto Rican parrots (Amazona vittata) almost went silent a few decades ago. Because of human activity, primarily deforestation, their habitat was vanishing and their population declining.

According to National Geographic, “before European colonization in the 1500s, their population was estimated at a million. By the 1970s, as few as 13 Puerto Rican parrots were left in the wild, confined to one of the island’s only remaining forest patches, the El Yunque.”

Scientists decided that in order to reverse the decline and to save the species, they would raise Puerto Rican parrots in captivity. They pulled it off, even though the Puerto Rican parrot is still considered a critically endangered species, especially because their population was decimated after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The small green birds raised in captivity may pose a new problem to integration with the wild population: the captive and wild groups have different dialects.

Based on a 2020 study named “Conservation practices and the formation of vocal dialects in the endangered Puerto Rican parrot, Amazona vittata” that was published in Animal Behaviour, National Geographic notes “captive parrots have developed an entirely new dialect, a phenomenon that has not been observed before in other captive bird populations, says study leader Tanya Martínez, a conservation biologist with the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources Puerto Rican Parrot Recovery Project.”

The scientists conducting the study, Tanya M. Martinez and David M. Logue recorded the sounds of four parrot populations, two captive and two wild, and compared the results. Their conclusions were “fine-scale acoustic analysis revealed vocal divergence in all four populations. The geographical variation in vocal signals evolved over a time span of 10–40 years, demonstrating that cultural traits can evolve rapidly in managed parrot populations. Parrots that were translocated between populations adopted the new vocal signals.”

National Geographic asked biologist Timothy Wright of New Mexico State University – who wasn’t a part of the research team – for comment. According to Wright, parrots need to be able to communicate with their peers “to be successfully reintroduced [from captivity into the wild]”.

“If you can’t indicate to others that you’re part of their group, you might not gain the benefits of being part of that group,” the benefits being things such as joining flocks to evade predators and working together to find food, Wright says.

Martinez and Logue suggest that “Vocal divergence in this species likely resulted from a combination of historical rearing practices, cultural drift and geographical separation,” recommending that “managers should consider strategies to facilitate the acquisition of foreign vocal signals prior to release.”

The repopulation programme

The US Fish and Wildlife Service set up the first group of captive-born Puerto Rican parrots in 1973, National Geographic notes. The captive-born flock was geographically not very distant from the territory of the wild parrots of El Yunque forest.

What the US Fish and Wildlife scientists didn’t foresee, however, was the effects of using a different species of parrots to raise the chicks of the Puerto Rican parrot chicks. They picked closely related Hispaniolan parrots from Haiti and the Dominican Republic and used them as surrogate parents to the Puerto Rican population.