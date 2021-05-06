Irem Oztekin, 20, is a young woman with Down syndrome who has not let anything hold her back. She is an accomplished swimmer, a university student, and now, a certified lifeguard.

According to her father, Necdet Oztekin, Irem has been swimming for eight years. “Irem has around 100 medals, most of them first place, from swimming races in Turkey,” he says proudly. “She has also represented Turkey overseas three times.”

The young woman was a national athlete for Turkey in 2017 (France), 2018 (Kosovo) and 2019 (Italy). “She has broken the world swimming record in France in the 50 m and 100 m butterfly stroke in her age group,” her father adds.

“As you might guess, because of the pandemic the DSISO championship that was supposed to be held in Turkey in 2020 did not take place, and we don’t know what will happen in 2021 yet,” Necdet Oztekin says.

Irem has succeeded in life with the support of her parents and her trainers, Mert Onaran and Efe Karaca. “She went to one of the best high schools in Izmir, Nevvar - Salih İşgören Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi,” her mother, Melek Oztekin tells TRT World.

“Irem had a good role model ahead of her, her older sister, who is graduating from medical school this year,” she adds. “And now Irem, too, is a university student. She took the preliminary exam [last year] like every other [able] student, and then had to take the swimming test to place in Ege University Sports Sciences Faculty.

“She had to do the same time as her [non-Down syndrome] peers for the 100 m freestyle swimming, and what she ended up doing was even better: 1 minutes and 43 seconds.”

Irem’s trainer Efe Karaca says he has been working with her for six years, having met her at Republic of Turkey Ministry of Youth and Sports’ training sessions. “We captured a beautiful harmony with other kids with Down syndrome,” he adds, noting that “what we aim [for Irem] is international races. Our best place in a competition was in the 2017 France Paris world junior record in both 50 and 100 metres.”