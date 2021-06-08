According to court filings reviewed by Reuters, Ethiopian prosecutors believe that the TPLF began organising Tigrayan youths in Mai Kadra from late October, telling them to wear yellow so that they could identify themselves as a security force and arming them with machetes, axes and knives.

Getachew, the TPLF spokesman, dismissed this accusation.

"TPLF was never involved and could never be involved in targeting Amhara in Mai Kadra," Getachew told Reuters.

'Killing all the men'

"If we really had the intention to target the Amharas it would not be necessary for us to arm our youths with machetes, because we had sophisticated machine guns to do the job. And it was never our intention."

The filings, based on witness statements, were drafted by prosecutors in April as part of a preliminary investigation into the killings. Prosecutors have identified 202 suspects, according to the attorney general's office, which has not released their names. No formal charges have been brought.

At around 4 pm, Kassaye arrived with some 30 men at the home of Abiyu Tsegaye, an Amhara, a couple of streets from Hawelty Square, said Abiyu's widow, Agerie Mogessie. The two men knew one another, Agerie said. Kassaye lived in Mai Kadra and issued agricultural permits for the local administration. Abiyu, a former soldier, had helped train the town militia Kassaye belonged to. But Abiyu quit the year before over what she described as a growing anti-Amhara sentiment in the force.

The mob shouted for Abiyu to come out of his house, Agerie said. He went out holding a stick. Six neighbours described what happened next: Someone hit Abiyu with a machete, they said, then Kassaye shot him in the chest.

The men set fire to the couple's home and shoved Abiyu's body into the flames. Then the mob began working its way through the street, six residents said, killing all the Amhara men they could find.

Amid the carnage, there were also acts of courage. A Tigrayan woman – Abiyu's neighbour – tried to pull his body from the flames but was beaten back by the attackers, Agerie said.

Another woman, a 70-year-old Amhara nun called Alem Behonegn, recounted that three Tigrayan neighbours came to her home that same evening and insisted on taking her two adult sons into their protection.

She spent the night terrified she would never see her boys again. But the neighbours hid them overnight and returned them safely the next morning.

Amhara bury the dead

Ethiopia's national military – the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) – and Amhara regional forces entered Mai Kadra on the morning of November 10, encountering no resistance.

By now the Tigrayan fighters had fled. A civilian who arrived as government forces took control of the town told rights group Amnesty International the scene they encountered was devastating: "The roads were strewn with dead bodies."

Amhara residents told Reuters they began searching the streets for their lost loved ones, turning over the corpses. Bodies were taken by tractor to the Abune Aregawi Ethiopian Orthodox Church, where the two communities worshipped together, a few blocks from the main Hawelty Square.

"On Monday they killed," said Maru Gebremariam, a 56-year-old Amhara who serves as the church watchman. "On Tuesday the ENDF came, and we started to collect the dead and wounded. On Wednesday we buried them."

Many of the dead were buried in mass graves, the watchman said, their identities unknown. In the graveyard, Reuters saw numbers scrawled in black marker across rough wooden signboards to indicate where bodies lie.

"Families bring photos and ask, can you identify him?" said Maru. "We can't. Some bodies were eaten by dogs. Some were brought after three days."

Temesgen Lapiso Doile, director general for organised and transnational crimes at the Ethiopian attorney general's office, said government investigators exhumed 229 bodies. He didn't say how many were Amhara and how many were Tigrayan.

Residents told Reuters bodies were still being found months later.

The Amhara Association of America, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based organization that advocates for Amharas in the diaspora, gave Reuters a list of 707 Amhara victims it gathered from witness testimony.

At least five of the names on the list of those killed were verified by Reuters' own reporting.

The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has estimated the toll at 600 but has acknowledged it couldn't immediately document reprisal attacks on Tigrayans because so many fled.

Revenge on Tigrayans

Attacks against Tigrayans began later the same day, November 10.

Most were carried out by Amhara troops and Fano militiamen, 28 former Tigrayan residents told Reuters.

Many of these interviews were conducted in Sudan, now home to more than 60,000 Ethiopians who fled the violence in Tigray.

Biniam Amdemariam, a Tigrayan baker paralysed from the waist down by polio, said he took his family to the nearby village of Bereket when fighting broke out in Mai Kadra on November 9. He returned the next day on his adapted three-wheeled motorbike to collect clothes and jewellery.

He said Fano members attacked him with stones and knocked him off his bike.

"When I fell off the motor, I was hit with an axe. You can still see the stitches," he said, pointing to a scar on his head. "Another person held up a cleaver to slit my throat."

A group of Amhara bystanders intervened, Biniam said, telling his assailants that his disability was not from a military injury and that he had no connection with the TPLF. The militia let Biniam go, telling him to leave the country.

He fled with his family the same day, staying at a farm overnight before driving to the Sudan border in the morning.

Dr Daryalew Guesh, a Tigrayan who worked at the Mai Kadra clinic, confirmed to Reuters that he sutured Biniam's head wound.

Some Tigrayans said leaflets were distributed in their towns telling them to leave. They didn't know by whom. Other Tigrayans said Fano militiamen showed up at their doors and ordered them to go.

"They did not allow us to take any of our belongings, not even a pot," Aberu Kires, a Tigrayan farmer from Mai Kadra, told Reuters at a refugee camp in Sudan in December. "On the metal gate of the house they wrote, 'This is an Amhara house.' They wrote this on many of the houses."

Reuters reporters saw a number of houses marked "Amhara house" or "Fano" in Mai Kadra.

Amhara troops and Fano rounded up other Tigrayans and detained them in a makeshift prison, located in a commercial building with a central courtyard on the south side of Mai Kadra, according to four Tigrayan residents, including three who said they were held there. There was little food, water or medical help, they said. Guards refused to call a doctor for a woman who gave birth there, said 70-year-old Wolde Meresa.

Three people died at the building during the two months he was there, he said.

Degalem Sisay, appointed by the Amhara regional administration as interim mayor of Mai Kadra, said the facility functioned more as a "safe house" than a prison. Around 70 Tigrayans were held there on suspicion of taking part in the killings, while 700 others sought sanctuary there for fear of reprisal attacks, he said.

Police transferred 35 of the detainees to Addis Ababa to face charges in connection with the killings of Amharas, the attorney general's office said.

Twenty-two others await charges in jail, a prosecutor said. Others were freed.

In January, all the Tigrayans who remained at the facility in Mai Kadra were loaded onto buses and dropped off at the Tekeze River, which Amhara officials consider to be the demarcation line between their land and Tigray.

Degalem, the interim mayor, said they left voluntarily. The three former detainees said they were given no choice.

The number of Tigrayans killed in the reprisals remains unknown. A partial list of Tigrayan victims, compiled by Tigrayan defence lawyers drawing on interviews with their 22 clients and reviewed by Reuters, identified at least 60 Tigrayan dead.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission head Daniel Bekele told Reuters a new investigation with the United Nations is gathering evidence about reprisals. It is due to report in around three months.

Mai Kadra goes to Amhara

As many Tigrayans fled to Sudan in the second week of November, Mebale, a petite Tigrayan mother of nine, stayed in Mai Kadra, hoping for news of her husband. He had left for the family farm on November 9 with food for the labourers and didn't return, said Mebale, who asked not to be identified by her full name.

She was on good terms with her Amhara neighbours. She lived in the Amhara region as a girl and spoke good Amharic. Her 14-year-old son's best friend was Amhara; the two boys used to do their homework together.

Mebale remained as Amhara regional officials took over administering western Tigray, issuing new identification cards, reorganising the police and militia and taking control of hospitals and schools. She kept her children indoors and limited her shopping trips to the early mornings to avoid drawing attention. If someone accused her of being part of the "junta," the TPLF, she laughed it off, she said.

When Reuters visited western Tigray in March, street signs had been freshly repainted from Tigrinya to Amharic.

On the highway outside a town called Dansha, a bright new sign in Amharic read, "Land of the Amhara."

Some Tigrayan villages were almost entirely destroyed. In one village, called Shumari, hundreds of homes had been levelled. Pages from Tigrinya school books lay scattered across the ground. In another town, all the homes were burned to the ground, only a few walls left standing.

In Mai Kadra, the streets of Samre, a Tigrayan neighbourhood, were largely deserted.

In the Amhara neighbourhood of Genb Sefer, shops were open, selling black coffee and the round flatbread injera.

Some Amhara families are returning to lands they left during Ethiopia's civil war of the 1980s and the decades of TPLF rule that followed. Mebale, the Tigrayan mother of nine, said Amhara families moved into 10 homes on her Mai Kadra street.

Some families have travelled into western Tigray from the Amhara city of Gondar, which administered Mai Kadra and the surrounding area before the TPLF-dominated government redrew Tigray's boundaries almost 30 years ago.

Mebratu Yaregal, an official at Gondar bus station, said in March about 20 buses were leaving daily, each carrying around 50 people. Reuters saw fleets of packed minibuses on the main road leading out of Gondar.

Among the returning Amharas is businessman Goshu Alebel, who spent time as a child in some of the same Sudanese camps that are now sheltering Tigrayans. Goshu arrived in the town of Humera in late November. He said his cousins and uncle are buried in the churchyard. A short drive away, the family's ruined roofless brick house sits atop a small hill.

"It feels good" to be back, he said. "I want to show this place to my children, show them their heritage, their roots."

Taking over Tigrayan businesses

On May 10, the Amhara regional government published a circular inviting investor to lease farms in western Tigray.

Almost all the 288 farms were previously owned by Tigrayans, according to a list of names published. Reuters couldn't determine ethnicity in a few cases where the farm was held by a company.

Yabsira, the administrator of western Tigray, said that the resettlement of 500,000 people who were previously displaced by the TPLF from their land will continue, including families from Sudan, Europe, Australia and elsewhere.

Colonel Demeke Zewdu, an Amhara who served in the Ethiopian military, is in charge of security for western Tigray. He also heads a body that he co-founded with Waretaw which advocates for the return of Amharas displaced from the region.

Reports of attacks on Tigrayans by Fano are "completely and absolutely false," Demeke told Reuters in a hotel lobby in Humera, a rifle leaning against his knee.

Tigrayan massacre by the river

As the sun rose over the Tekeze River in mid-January, Berhane Gebrezigher dragged himself out of the ditch where dozens of Tigrayan men lay dead.

Many of the victims were from the nearby town of Adi Goshoo, he said; others he didn't recognise. They had been rounded up at the town police station, loaded onto trucks by Amhara forces and driven to the river.

Berhane had been shot in both legs. He struggled to the road and begged for water, but passers-by seemed afraid to approach him.

An Eritrean officer came to his aid with water and biscuits. Eritrean soldiers lifted Berhane onto a door that served as a stretcher.

He received first aid in a nearby town and was then sent onwards to the Suhul General Hospital in Shire, the first major town east of the Tekeze River demarcation line.

Reuters met him there. His right leg was in a cast; X-rays showed it was broken. Doctors told Reuters they haven't removed a bullet from his left calf because it is not life threatening. A scar on his back was from a third bullet, Berhane said.

Reuters spoke to four Tigrayan men in the town of Shire who said they saw dozens of bodies at the location described by Berhane.

Reuters also spoke to a local bus driver who said he too saw bodies.

Yabsira, the Amhara-appointed administrator, didn't answer specific questions about these accounts, but rejected reports that Amhara forces attacked Tigrayan civilians.

Different paths

In Mai Kadra, the lives of three women who survived – Mebale, Agerie and Bayesh – have taken different paths.

Mebale, the Tigrayan mother of nine, called her husband's phone when mobile service resumed early this year. An Amharic-speaking stranger answered and said he was dead.

On March 12, Mebale opened the door of her house to four Amhara militiamen.

One was the father of her son's best friend. He used to be kind and brought her groceries after her husband disappeared, she said. But now, the militiamen told her, they wanted the last Tigrayans out. She bought a bus ticket to Shire and packed her belongings.

As Mebale's family left, her neighbour went inside his house and locked the door. His son walked with them to the bus station, crying.

Mebale arrived in Shire on March 15. Reuters saw her and her children spill out of a bus at an overcrowded school turned into a shelter for Tigrayans.

Bayesh and Agerie, the Amhara widows, still live in Mai Kadra.

Agerie said she managed to salvage a metal bedstead and metal box from the ashes of her former home. She now lives in a house across the street, which she said used to belong to Tigrayans. "It was the Fanos who gave it to me," she said. Scrawled in red letters on the door are the words, "This is an Amhara-owned house."

Bayesh never saw her husband alive again. Neighbours told her that the local Red Cross took him to Gondar University Referral Hospital in Amhara, where he died.

The hospital didn't respond to questions about Bayesh's husband.

"He was innocent," she said, keening as mourners passed around a soft focus picture of her husband at a memorial event held on the day Reuters and a United Nations mission visited Mai Kadra.

In February, Bayesh gave birth to a son, whom she named Mitiku – "Replacement" in Amharic. Asked what she would tell the boy about his father, she held the newborn to her chest.

"I will tell him that he was killed by Tigrayans," she said.

