An Indian man from the northeastern state of Mizoram who is believed to have headed the world's largest family, with 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren, has died at the age of 76, officials said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, announced the death of Ziona Chana, who was a resident of Baktawng Tlangnuam village, in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

"With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children," he said.

Zoramthanga also said that Mizoram and Baktawng Tlangnuam have become major tourist attractions in the state because of the family.

