POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Indian man with 'world's largest family' dies
Ziona Chana, who was a resident of Baktawng Tlangnuam village in the northeastern state of Mizoram, and headed a family with 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren, died at the age of 76.
Indian man with 'world's largest family' dies
Family members of Ziona (R) poses for group photograph outside their residence in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, on October 7, 2011. / Reuters Archive
June 14, 2021

An Indian man from the northeastern state of Mizoram who is believed to have headed the world's largest family, with 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren, has died at the age of 76, officials said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, announced the death of Ziona Chana, who was a resident of Baktawng Tlangnuam village, in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

READ MORE: Battle of basmati steams up as India and Pakistan fight over EU trademark

"With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children," he said.

Zoramthanga also said that Mizoram and Baktawng Tlangnuam have become major tourist attractions in the state because of the family.

READ MORE: Iranian toddler whose body washed up in Norway drowned in Channel last year

Recommended

'Very big loss'

Chana was the head of a religious sect called "Chana Pawl," founded by his father in 1942, which allows polygamy.

According to officials, Chana, who also had a large number of grandchildren, died Sunday afternoon.

"He was taken to a private hospital in another district and as per the reports received, he passed away today," Kumar Abhishek, the deputy commissioner of Serchhip district, told Anadolu Agency by phone.

Lal Thanhawla, former chief minister of Mizoram and a senior political leader from the Indian National Congress party, told Anadolu Agency: "His [Chana's] demise is a very big loss to everyone...The family is very disciplined and there are a lot of things to learn from them.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move