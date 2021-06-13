Star forward Neymar has netted a penalty and created a second as hosts Brazil eased to a 3-0 victory over a coronavirus-depleted Venezuela in the opening match of the 2021 Copa America.

Centre-back Marquinhos opened the scored midway through the first half and Gabriel sealed the win a minute from time on Sunday.

In a tournament already delayed a year and moved from its original hosts Argentina and Colombia due to the pandemic, it was fitting that the coronavirus should take centre-stage right up to the tournament kick-off.

Played in front of an empty Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia due to Covid-19 restrictions, Brazil made light of the continent's minnows, who arrived with a makeshift side missing at least eight players who were ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus the day before.

Venezuela's lacklustre performance

Venezuela called up 15 emergency replacements but could still only name seven out of a possible 12 substitutes due to a lack of available players.

The game went ahead and, predictably, reigning champions Brazil were well on top.

Richarlison was denied from close range by Venezuela's goalkeeper Joel Graterol early on before the forward flicked a header wide form a corner.

Centre-back Eder Militao was also off target with a header while Graterol did well to hold a Danilo volley from distance.