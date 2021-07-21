The problem with many measurements of food loss and food waste is “[they] only begin post-harvest or slaughter,” says Pete Pearson, Global Food Loss and Waste Initiative Lead, WWF. He gives as an example the FAO Food Loss Index (prepared by The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations).

Pearson tells TRT World in an email that there are three stages of food loss and waste on farms: pre-harvest or slaughter, during or around harvest and slaughter, and post-harvest and slaughter. Farms, he says, largely remain “a neglected hotspot of food waste.”

The Driven to Waste report, prepared by the WWF and the UK retailer Tesco, estimates the total amount of food lost on farms to be a “staggering 1.2 billion tonnes,” which is the weight of 10 million blue whales. According to the report, this is “significantly more than the 931 million tonnes wasted from retail, food service and households, and enough to feed the world’s 870 million undernourished four times over.”

According to Pearson, more than half of the food lost on farms comes during and around harvests and is not captured in many other estimates: “When combined with updated data on loss in supply chains and waste at retail and consumption, we have a clearer picture of the scale of food loss and waste from farm to fork and can determine the most important actions to take for people, climate and nature.”

The term ‘food loss’ is frequently used to refer to agricultural production that’s lost unintentionally due to “a variety of factors including market conditions, poor infrastructure, poor agricultural practices, pests, disease, natural disasters and weather events.” Yet, Pearson points out, ‘food waste’ is often perceived as being caused by “negligence or a conscious decision to discard food, often at the retail or consumer stages.”

He believes the distinction can be misleading if it’s taken to imply that much of the food loss and waste occurring in the early stages of the supply chain is not due to human decision or error. “The findings of Driven to Waste illustrate that there are a multitude of human factors (conscious decisions or otherwise) that drive food waste at farm level and elsewhere within the supply chain.”

Pearson believes that the most important thing is that we set targets “to halve food loss and waste all the way through the supply chain, not just at the retail stage.” He talks about how food waste is perceived as food that is discarded at the point of consumption, in retail or at homes (“for reasons like surpassing expiration dates, not meeting aesthetic standards, or simply because people have ordered or cooked too much”).

He says other losses occur all the way through the planting and harvesting process (often because of uncontrollable factors like extreme weather or pests, but also due to market factors), storage, transportation and processing. Ultimately, he emphasises that “there are different actions needed at each stage of the supply chain, but deliberate human interventions can have an impact from farm to fork.”