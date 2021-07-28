The United States will return to Iraq some 17,000 archaeological treasures dating back 4,000 years and looted in recent decades, an "unprecedented" restitution, the Iraqi culture minister said.

"This is the largest return of antiquities to Iraq," said Iraqi Culture Minister Hassan Nazim, hailing it as "the result of months of efforts by the Iraqi authorities in conjunction with their embassy in Washington".

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi was set to take back the artifacts from ancient Mesopotamia on his aircraft, when he returns on Thursday from Washington where he met US President Joe Biden.

Most of the ancient pieces document "the commercial exchanges during the Sumerian period", his ministry said in a statement.

Recoveries from Europe

Iraq's antiquities have been extensively looted during decades of war and insurgency, often by organised crime groups, since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

"It is impossible to quantify the number of pieces that have been stolen from archaeological sites," Qahtan al Obaid, director of antiquities and heritage at the Basra Museum, told AFP news agency.

Archaeological sites across the country have been severely damaged and neglected, and museums looted, with some 15,000 pieces stolen from Iraq's only national museum in Baghdad.

"I hope that in the near future we will be able to recover the rest of our goods, especially in Europe," said Nazim in his statement.

Gilgamesh Dream Tablet

Among the pieces to be returned to Iraq is a 3,500-year-old clay tablet with a sequence from the epic of Gilgamesh, which once sat in Washington's Museum of the Bible, the US Department of Justice said separately in Washington.

It was not immediately clear whether the "Gilgamesh Dream Tablet" would be among the 17,000 pieces to be returned this week.