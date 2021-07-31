World number one Novak Djokovic has said he was "not sure" about his fitness for the US Open after pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles bronze medal match with a shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old Serb could become the first man to complete a calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 when the US Open gets under way on August 30.

The withdrawal in Tokyo came after the 20-time major champion lost his cool on his way to a surprise 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 defeat against Pablo Carreno Busta in the Olympics singles bronze-medal match.

He admitted that his exertions in Japan have taken their toll but he still hopes to be fit enough to challenge at Flushing Meadows.

"The consequences physically hopefully will not create a problem for me for the US Open, but that's something that I'm not sure about right now," said Djokovic.

"But I'm not regretting for giving it all because at the end of the day, when you play for your country, that's necessary."

READ MORE: Djokovic beats Berrettini to win 20th Grand Slam with sixth Wimbledon title

Shoulder injury

The International Tennis Federation said Djokovic had withdrawn with a "left shoulder injury".

"Ashleigh Barty and John Peers receive a walkover against Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic and win the bronze medal for Australia," the ITF added.

Djokovic had been eyeing two gold medals when he played the singles and mixed doubles semi-finals on Friday — but less than 24 hours after his hopes for gold were ended — he was preparing to leave the Ariake Tennis Park without a medal of any colour.

He lost a gruelling match to Carreno Busta which lasted two hours and 47 minutes in suffocating heat, despite saving five match points.

READ MORE: Djokovic wins 19th major title beating Tsitsipas at French Open final

'Didn't deliver'

The Serbian sporting icon's best result at the Olympics remains his bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.