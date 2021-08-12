Poet Amanda Gorman and Penguin Random House have established the Amanda Gorman Award, a $10,000 prize for public high school students who submit the best original work.

"We are passionate about encouraging the next generation of readers and authors and promoting diverse voices and stories," said Penguin Random House in a statement on Thursday.

"This year, we are thrilled to announce that we are adding the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry to our program," the publishing company said.

The 23-year-old Gorman became world famous in January after reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The award is one of five creative writing awards given by the publishing company, which also includes the Maya Angelou Award for spoken-word.

Finding her voice

As the youngest inaugural poet in US history, Gorman's captivating performance on January 22 has rocketed her to superstardom.

A committed advocate for the environment, racial equality, and gender justice, she has since picked up millions of social media and celebrity fans, a modelling contract and also opened the Super Bowl 2021.

But Gorman said she can still remember when she was just another young poet trying to find her voice.