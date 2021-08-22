New York City shut down its star-studded concert meant to mark its "homecoming" in the wake of the pandemic's worst devastation, over the threat of severe weather as Hurricane Henri churned closer.

Barry Manilow, who was on a line-up that included Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith and Paul Simon, was cut off mid-song on Saturday by a booming voice urging concert goers to proceed swiftly but calmly to the nearest exit due to approaching storm clouds.

"I was so disappointed," Manilow told CNN after his set was cut short. "This was a wonderful, wonderful experience up until the rain hit. We were so excited to do this."

Some 60,000 people were expected at the concert in Central Park, as the hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds near 75 miles (120 kilometres) per hour and heavy rains, was drawing closer to making landfall sometime on Sunday.

Sporadic lightning and thunder rolled in over the park as people streamed out of the grounds, with some taking shelter under scaffolding and building entryways.

"I guess for safety it makes sense. I mean I can hear the thunder," said attendee Maria Fuentes.

The weather cut short a show that had begun with groups of revellers cheering and dancing, with seating marked out by laying down picnic blankets ahead of five hours of live music that kicked off at 5:00 pm (2100GMT).

Even before the bad weather hit, many were still concerned over Covid-19, despite vaccination requirements.

All attendees aged 12 and over had to provide proof of vaccination, except for those prevented from getting shots for reasons of disability. Masks were not required at the outdoor event, except for unvaccinated children.

"At least everyone is vaccinated" at the show, said Ilana Gomez, who was most excited to see guitarist Carlos Santana's band play.