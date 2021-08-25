Five members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team have arrived in Mexico, fleeing an uncertain future at home after the recent collapse of the US -backed government and takeover by the Taliban.

"We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico," said Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado as she greeted them during a news conference at Mexico City's international airport.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last week as the United States and its allies withdrew troops from the country.

The White House and US allies are racing to complete the evacuation of all foreigners and vulnerable Afghans before the expiry of an August 31 deadline agreed with the Taliban, US President Joe Biden said.

Award-winning team

The team, made up of girls and women as young as 14, has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots and started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation.

The Taliban, which previously barred girls from schools and women from working when they ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, has promised to prioritise women's rights and girls' education.

Mexico has pledged to aid Afghan women and girls.