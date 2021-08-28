Lacklustre Juventus has suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat at home to promoted Empoli in Serie A in its first match without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juve, who this week agreed on a deal with Manchester United to sell Ronaldo to the Premier League club, looked shorn of ideas upfront in the Portuguese forward's absence on Saturday.

'It's a difficult moment'

Other than some fierce Federico Chiesa strikes from range, the hosts did not threaten to score in the first half as Empoli edged into a surprise lead when captain Leonardo Mancuso swept the ball home at the far post in the 21st minute.

After the break, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri introduced Alvaro Morata, Dejan Kulusevski and new signing Manuel Locatelli from the bench but, even with all that firepower on the pitch, they created few openings of note.

Empoli saw out their first win back in the Italian top flight in relative comfort, leaving Juve on one point from their opening two matches of the season.

"It's a difficult moment," Allegri told DAZN. "We need to grow, we have to face our problems together.

"There have been too many players who have done things poorly who don't usually drop to that standard."