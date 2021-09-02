PE (physical education) teacher Suat Ari was born in Balikesir, Manyas in Turkey in 1984. Although he initially placed in university exams at Pamukkale University’s history department, he changed his mind in his third year and switched over to Pamukkale University’s Sports Sciences Faculty. “As someone who has been actively involved in sports since I was eight, becoming a sports teacher was my dream,” Ari says.

One of Turkey’s major philanthropic organisations, the Sabanci Foundation, has been selecting people for its ‘Changemaker’ programme since 2009. Ari was one of five Changemakers in the 12th season of the program which received more than 4,000 applications.

In Denizli’s Eziler village, where people make a living as farmers, Ari has been an inspiration to all with the change he has created through sports. Thanks to Ari, all 120 students in the school have become licenced athletes and made their names in Turkey.

“We witnessed the unifying and all-encompassing power of sports personally during the first golf tournament in the village in July,” Sabanci Foundation General Manager Nevgul Bilsel Safkan tells TRT World in an email.

“We are proud to support Suat Ari who has introduced children and teenagers to sports, who has made lesser-known sports familiar with them through his efforts and energy, and has achieved success in the province and nationally,” she continues.

Ari feels as if he started his vocation on the first day when he found out he had placed first at the entrance exams for Pamukkale University’s PE Teacher programme. He says that in addition to the full curriculum he learned from, he is still in touch with his teachers and continues to learn.

“In 2011 I was assigned to Adiyaman’s Besni municipality Sambayat town. We made amazing progress in four years,” Ari tells TRT World in an email interview. His students became Turkish champions in sports they had never heard of before, winning many cups. In 2016 Ari was assigned to Denizli’s Guney district Eziler village.

He says he is originally from Aydin’s Incirova. In Adiyaman he taught bocce, basketball, football, tennis, orienteering, wrestling, darts, and handball. His first day at work in Adiyaman was a snow day (February 7, 2011). He had been very excited and became disappointed that he couldn’t get to work right away. “I left Adiyaman after four years with fond memories.”

Ari says he trains students in numerous sports branches, such as rugby, cricket, bocce, darts, orienteering, hockey, korfball, softball, hemsball (a Turkish sport that was invented in 2011 - link in TR), floor curling, skating, tennis, and golf.

The reason he has chosen the lesser-known sports is because “I want to make a difference in our village school with few pupils in up-and-coming sports branches. I want to get sports out of the dominance of football. When you say sports people immediately think of football, which is so unfair to other sports.”

Ari says because of his innovative nature, he tries each year to get a hold of equipment for a different sport. “We’ve had some trouble getting equipment in the past. Because the equipment for these sports is expensive, I had to continually seek a sponsor. The new sports branches intrigued the kids.”