"Mank," David Fincher's black-and-white ode to "Citizen Kane," has comfortably led this year's Oscars nominations with 10 nods including for best picture and best director, as female filmmakers smashed Academy records.

The Netflix reimagining of Hollywood's Golden Age was far ahead of the competition following the live-streamed announcement, which saw six films receive six nominations apiece including US road movie "Nomadland" and anti-Vietnam War courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

In a year that saw a record 70 women nominated, there were directing nods for Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") — the first year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has ever selected multiple women.

The nominations narrow the field to the final hopefuls for April 25, the latest-ever date for Hollywood's award season-capping spectacle which has been transformed and delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zhao is the first woman of color ever nominated as director, while Aaron Sorkin ("Chicago 7") had to settle for a screenplay nomination after missing out to the likes of Fincher and Danish director Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round.")

The Oscar nominations come two weeks after a Golden Globes that was criticised for failing to nominate films featuring Black casts, but the Academy awarded six nods to civil rights dramas "Judas and the Black Messiah," including supporting actors Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

The other films tied in second with six nominations were Korean-American immigrant drama "Minari," harrowing dementia chronicle "The Father" — which saw former winner Anthony Hopkins bag a sixth career acting nod — and "Sound of Metal," about a rock drummer who loses his hearing.

Ahead of the nominations announcement, Academy President David Rubin confirmed this year's Oscars would be broadcast from Los Angeles' cavernous Union Station as well as its traditional Dolby Theatre home in Hollywood.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas then read out the nominees in a live-stream from London.

TRT production nominated for international feature film

A TRT co-production "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Where are you going, Aida?), directed by Jasmila Zbanic, is also nominated in the foreign film category.

A co-production between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway, the film is about the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

The film was selected as one of 5 nominees to compete in the "Best International Film" category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

In the film, Bosnian-born Zbanic uses strong cinematic language to follow the impact of the Bosnian war on its victims and witnesses, especially women and children.

'Used to streaming'

No streaming film has ever won the Academy's most prestigious prize — best picture.

But with most US movie theatres closed all year due to Covid, several big-screen studio blockbusters skipped their 2020 releases entirely, leaving an eclectic field of hopefuls that many experts predict will favour the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

With Hollywood's private screening rooms and glitzy film campaign events shuttered, even Oscar voters have been forced to watch nearly all the 366 contenders via the Academy's own online streaming platform.

"We are almost used to streaming now," said one member of the Academy, which has traditionally championed the big-screen experience.