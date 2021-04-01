It’s a troubling political fable shot with a sophisticated aesthetic, and Tunisia's first-ever Academy Award nomination: "The Man Who Sold His Skin".

Part dark satire, part romantic drama, the film tells the story of lovelorn Syrian refugee Sam Ali (Yahya Mahayni) who is able to travel to Europe thanks to a Faustian pact.

When a contemporary artist tattoos a European Schengen visa across his back, Ali finds himself able to cross international borders as a living work of art.

Tunisian writer-director Kaouther Ben Hania ventured outside her native country to dive into two contrasting worlds, of refugees and contemporary art.

"I couldn't stand the victimisation discourse on refugees anymore," said the director, Ben Hania.

"My intention from the start was to make him a contemporary hero who comes out on top and turns the adventure to his advantage."

The movie, shot in France, Belgium and Tunisia, alternates between a grating and tender tone as it highlights the cruel absurdity of a system where objects can travel more freely than people.

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" is shortlisted in the International Feature Film category for the Oscars, which are held on April 25.

Monica Bellucci plays a "fake blonde" gallerist while Syrian actor Yahya Mahayni portrays a sweet freedom-loving dreamer who oscillates between joy and anger in a volatile situation.

READ MORE:Academy Awards to open European venues for nominees unable to join ceremony

'Total dispossession'

While the refugee is "in total dispossession of his body" during part of the story, "he eventually regains possession of it", said Ben Hania.