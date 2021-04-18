The Covid-19 pandemic's rampage through the music world has laid bare the industry's flaws, shining a bright light on "the plight of songwriters," says ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus.

The renowned artist behind the disco pop group's megahits like "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia" co-wrote a report released on Saturday entitled "Rebalancing The Song Economy," which urges revamping pricing structures to ensure fairness for writers behind the music.

Ulvaeus, 75, became president of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) – a Paris-headquartered rights net work representing some four million creators and publishers across the arts – last year, as the spread of coronavirus began devastating livelihoods worldwide.

Pre-pandemic, performing artists could count on income sources like concerts and merchandise, but "most professional songwriters are just that" – songwriters, he said.

Now everyone is relying on streaming, which accounts for 83 percent of US music industry revenue, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

But many artists have long said they aren't reaping the benefits, and the pandemic is exacerbating the issue.

Streaming giants pool subscription money and divvy it up based on aggregate play counts to rights-holders or management organisations, who distribute it according to their agreements.

Artists have long disparaged that dominant model, holding it favours the globe's biggest stars at the expense of music's middle class.

Right now, "80 percent goes to the Drakes, the Swifts. The niche jazz artist gets almost nothing, if anything," Ulvaeus told AFP.

"But the niche jazz artist might have 10,000 people out there who love him or her – and if all that money went to him, he could make a living out of that."

Apple recently disclosed it pays, on average, a penny per stream, approximately double what Spotify – which has far more users and thus more streams – pays rights-holders.

The breakdowns of which players – labels, distributors, streaming services, and the owners of performance and publishing copyrights – receive what fraction of revenues depends on specific record deals that are rarely public. But songwriters, especially if they are not also performers, generally receive the smallest pieces.

Lean back, lean forward

The report authors are proponents of fan-centric models they say could better support music's creators, paying out total revenue based on the actual tracks specific users listen to.

Ulvaeus also draws distinctions between "lean-back" and "lean-forward" music – and says it should be priced accordingly.

Lean-back music, the artist says, is music users hear based on curated playlists, while lean-forward songs are those listeners specifically seek out or bookmark.