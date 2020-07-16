Kursat Ceylan is a 34-year old young man visually impaired from birth. But he doesn’t let that get in the way of anything, travelling everywhere with his WeWALK smart cane.

Ceylan, born in Ankara, went to a school for the blind in Istanbul and ended up placing in one of Turkey’s top universities, Bogazici University.

He studied Guidance and Psychological Counseling there, and stayed in Oklahoma for a semester as an exchange student. It was when he was in Bogazici University he first became involved with the Young Guru Academy, a not-for-profit NGO based in Turkey.

“We had started WeWALK as a project, with my mentor Emre Zorlu,” Ceylan tells TRT World. Zorlu is now an investor in WeWALK with Vestel Ventures.

“The YGA was established in 2000 and is a two-year social innovation programme for university students,” he says. “Fifty thousand students apply for it every year, and only fifty are chosen.”

Ceylan was among those who were chosen to work with the YGA, along with students from universities worldwide such as Harvard, UC Berkeley, Columbia, and Turin Polytechnic.

Ceylan still volunteers for the YGA as a past participant, but says he has had to leave its management when the WeWALK project which he co-founded with Gokhan Mericliler and Sadik Unlu took off. “Gokhan, Sadik and I go back a decade,” Ceylan says. “We met at the YGA.”

“The WeWALK project started in 2017, and became a company in 2019,” Ceylan reminisces. “The products have already reached visually impaired people in 37 countries,” he adds.

WeWALK is a smart cane made for visually impaired people. It aims to increase their mobility and to protect them from everyday mishaps they might have were they using a simple white cane.