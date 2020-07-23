Afghanistan's government says it is investigating Wednesday's deadly air strike in Adraskan, Herat province, which has killed several civilians.

At least eight civilians were killed when an Afghan air strike hit a group of people who had gathered to celebrate a Taliban commander's recent release from prison, officials said on Thursday. Reports on the day placed the casualties at 45, with an unknown number of non-combatants killed.

The strike in the western province of Herat on Wednesday drew condemnation from a top US diplomat and underscores the worsening violence in Afghanistan's war even as the Taliban and Kabul are supposed to be preparing for peace talks.

According to Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the district governor in the area the strike took place, a group of people had gathered to welcome the Taliban commander.

"An air strike was carried out during the ceremony and civilians who participated were among those killed," he said, putting the toll at eight civilians dead and 16 wounded.

On their website, the Taliban said the insurgent had been released from Bagram prison outside Kabul on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the commander had survived the attack or how many insurgents were killed or wounded. The defence ministry said it was investigating.

READ MORE: Dozens killed in Afghanistan air strikes

Taliban fighter released

The commander, Ghulam Nabi, had been released as part of a contentious prisoner exchange aimed at moving negotiations between the government and the Taliban forward, a second and critical phase of a peace deal between the US and Taliban.

District elders and well-wishers had arrived to welcome Nabi when the attack began, the witnesses said. Nabi’s 9-year-old son was apparently wounded in the attack.

US Peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted a condemnation of the violence and welcomed the government investigation.

The United Nations has been critical of the increasing death toll among civilians in Afghanistan, caused by both sides in the protracted conflict.