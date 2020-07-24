The Hagia Sophia, an architectural marvel built in 537 AD, has attracted visitors from all over the world. With its reconversion from a museum to mosque after an 86-year hiatus, there is no doubt that this spectacular edifice has been a headline grabber in recent weeks.

The 6th century structure will welcome people from all faiths. While a lot has been written about it, not many are aware about some fun facts that make up the building’s history.

Signature of a Viking: Halvdan

People from Northern Europe were known as Vikings a thousand years ago. Known to be ferocious warriors, they desired to discover the world beyond their shores - they, too, were visitors of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia and left their writings and signatures on its marbles and walls. Ones etched in the 9th century are visible even today.

Written in the old Viking language, the translation reads: “Halvdan was here.” People who walked past these writings barely noticed them.

The Vikings started to explore new lands in the 7th and 8th century. Since fighting wars and pillaging was a cornerstone of their survival, they always raided greener pastures. The Vikings, who were living in present-day Sweden at the time, first invaded England. They were not content with the country: it is known that the famous Viking named Eric the Red discovered America some centuries before Christopher Colombus. Then, they fronted through the east and came to Constantinople. Highly impressed by the city, they named Constantinople (Istanbul) Miklagard which means ‘Huge City’.

Halvdan was the commander of a Viking tribe based in Lofoten. As a fearless commander, Halvdan arrived in Istanbul after a journey of 1,200 days. During his visit, he decided to enter the Hagia Sophia by joining a rite despite being Pagan.

Since he was not a Christian, he started travelling to the Hagia Sophia and saw a marble on the second floor next to the stair rail. Using a sharp object, the commander started scratching something onto the marble - where he went, and what he did after this event, is not known.

Hundreds of years later, the drawing on the marble was revealed to say, in the Viking language, ‘Halvdan was here’.

Holy relics of Jesus

Another impressive secret that the Hagia Sophia holds is its ownership of the cross and nails that are allegedly the ones used in the crucifixion of Jesus. They are held in a secret chamber. According to a narrative, the precious, holy relics were brought all the way from Jerusalem and hidden within the Hagia Sophia - those who believe that Jesus will return to the world, also believe he will first appear within the marvel in Istanbul.