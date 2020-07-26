Known for being a sanctuary of stability during the past decade of turmoil in the Middle East, Lebanon is rapidly descending headfirst into its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Decades of economic mismanagement and corruption, coupled with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, has pushed the country to the brink. Much of the chaos stems from the banking system, which has been compared to a Ponzi scheme.

The spectre of a Venezuela-style collapse appears imminent: acute shortages of essential products and services are the norm alongside hyperinflation and increasing lawlessness.

The Lebanese pound, or lira, has lost over 60 percent of its value in just the past month alone, and 80 percent of its value on the black market since last October. The lira’s freefall has been so precipitous that a satirical Twitter account exists to react to its own decline in real time.

There is also no sign the rest of the world will come to the rescue. Six weeks of talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund to secure a $10 billion loan have stalled.

‘Lebanon Barters’

As desperation mounts, Lebanese citizens have sought relief online to meet their daily needs.

While many have turned to charity, bartering is increasingly becoming preferable to handouts.

A Facebook group Lebanon Barters is one such example, offering a space where people can trade for essential items with each other.

“We don’t beg over their needs, using poor people to get donations,” the group’s founder Hassan Hasna told TRT World. “We try to do it proudly.”

In less than two months, membership of the group has grown to almost 19,000, with people offering everything from hookah tobacco to wedding dresses in exchange for milk or diapers.

In the comments section underneath each post, people discuss items they can trade in return for what they need, and where to meet to complete the swap.

Hasna, who is Lebanese-Canadian, returned to Lebanon a year and a half ago after being abroad for three decades.

Unfortunately, his timing could not have been worse.

Lebanon began to spiral from September as discontent grew into a popular revolution. It was then when Hasna teamed up with a friend to offer assistance by gathering donations for families in need and taking care of children.

However, as restrictions on banks tightened, supplies became shorter. Urgent needs started to take precedence, like food and medication.