When Shaykh Seraj Hendricks of Cape Town passed away early this month, aged 64, his close friend, confidante, and renowned South African public figure himself, Shafiq Morton, wrote: “he had to be a man for all people at all times.”

I knew exactly what Shafiq meant – because my own relationship with this mountain, who grew up in the shade of so many other peaks, bore that out very well.

I first came across this South African icon, as a young man, close to two decades ago. It was fascinating to see thisproduct of a hundred-year-old tradition, be so erudite about the contemporary, while being so rooted in a classical religious tradition of Islamic thought.

But that was Shaykh Seraj.

He’d spent many years being schooled in Islamic thought at the hands of his uncles, who themselves had been scholars of Islam in south Africa, at Azzawia Institute, which Shaykh Seraj’s grandfather had founded. He named it ‘Azzavia’, which was spelt as such owing to Ottoman influence among Muslim Capetonians of the time, rather than as ‘Azzawia’ (al Zawiya) – an institution that celebrates its centenary this year.

It was three generations of Hendricks that went from Cape Town to Mecca to study with the great scholars of the day, particular the traditional Sunni families of al Maliki, and the folk of the Bani ‘Alawi, as well as many others. That was the tradition that Shaykh Seraj was born into – the tradition he lived his whole life – upholding it until his end.

Shaykh Seraj, and his brother Shaykh Ahmad, the two grandsons of Shaykh Muhammad Salih, who both went to study in Mecca in his footsteps, were the latest chapter in this epic saga, which has deep meaning for Western Muslim communities.

In Azzawia, one sees an institution of pedigree – a whole century of learning – founded in a British colony, where Muslims were a minority, and managed to keep its tradition thriving under various types of regimes and political manifestations.

Throughout, Azzawia maintained its traditions – and its independence. That is something that Shaykh Seraj valued tremendously throughout his life, even while he had his own political opinions.

Shaykh Seraj grew during Apartheid – and was deeply opposed to it, via his support for the anti-apartheid United Democratic Front movement in the 1980s and 90s. It was something that particularly fascinated me because of the notion – that has become commonplace in certain quarters – to argue that mainstream, normative Sunnism, is somehow naturally and instinctively quietist and supportive of autocracy.