As the story goes, there was a nursery in Bursa in the 19th century, during the Ottoman Empire – for storks. Called ‘Gurabahane-i Laklakan’ by author Ahmet Hasim, who mentioned it in his 1928 book with the same title, the hospital tended to migrating birds who were maimed and could not fly.

Hasim writes about an act of kindness by Bursa’s shopkeepers: “In Bursa, there is a square in the midst of Shoemakers’ Bazaar. This square is the care home for disabled animals. Storks with broken wings or legs, senile crows, blind or deaf owls are taken care of thanks to the generosity of the public. An old man hired by the shoemaker shopkeepers for a monthly stipend, who is perhaps a hundred years old and as helpless as the disabled storks he tends to, buys tripe, cleans it, breaks it into pieces and distributes it to these poor birds who have sought refuge in human kindness.”

Gurabahane-i Laklakan, the first and only stork and migratory birds’ hospital in the world, was established in the 19th century in Bursa and was reopened after renovations were completed in January 2010.

The building now serves as a veterinary hospital for two days a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, providing basic care such as injections, vaccinations, and dressing wounds by a veterinarian and technicians.

For more serious injuries and cases, the sick animal is transferred to Osmangazi Municipality Veterinary Works Directorate’s Stray Animals Natural Life and Care Centre.

The other days of the week, the building serves as a photography workshop, operated by Bursa Photography Artists Association (Bufsad) and Osmangazi Photography Amateur Group (Osfat).