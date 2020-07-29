On July 12, recently released Indonesian political prisoner, Surya Anta, tweeted photographs of prison facility Salemba Penitentiary in Jakarta, which showed a room crammed with several dozen inmates and a narrow corridor further stuffed with prisoners lying beside each other.

The image sparked an uproar on social media.

"At that time, I just made a spontaneous tweet. Something that I kept for myself when I was inside Salemba," Surya told TRT World.

Encouraged by people's reaction, he began a Twitter thread, narrating the "inhumane" conditions he and other prisoners endured before and during the pandemic.

Released in May this year, Surya was a political prisoner charged with 'treason' for staging a protest and unfurling the Morning Star Flag in front of the presidential palace. He was punished to nine months.

The Morning Star Flag is a symbol of the Papua Independence movement, one that has been outlawed in Indonesia.

He is also a spokesperson of the Free West Papua Movement, a political group fighting for Papua Independence.

Salemba is one of the famous prison facilities in Indonesia built in 1918 by Dutch colonisers.

At the start of his detention in Salemba, Surya and his friends lived in one hall with 420 inmates. Inmates called it "orientation".

One of the pictures he tweeted on July 12, was from that time. "Sleeping like boiled fish", he captioned the picture, which showed hundreds of prisoners in one hall.

There were only two lavatories in the hall. Water ran thrice a day in two showers and four taps.

"Even we had to fight over who's gonna take a shower next. Some of them chose not to take a shower for days," said Surya.

There was one television in the hall. Violent brawls broke frequently, sometimes on as petty an issue as someone suddenly switching the channel.

With no access to pantry and kitchen facilities, they burned plastic bottles to boil water and would sometimes treat themselves with coffee or instant noodles.

"The air was so polluted. The prison was full of sick people," said Surya.

One day, he succumbed to a fever and a nosebleed. It had been a nightmare for anyone becoming ill inside the penitentiary, as access to medical treatment was difficult.

The clinic was just open in the morning and limited treatment to just eighteen prisoners each day.

On the day Surya went, the clinic had run out of medicine. The doctors did not care much about the prisoners' health conditions.

They prescribed one type of drug to every sick prisoner, no matter the illness.

"Fortunately, the medicine worked on me," said Surya.

The culture of bribery