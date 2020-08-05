Dozens of people in Lebanon’s port city of Beirut used their phones to capture the deadly and terrifying shockwave caused by the explosion. The pictures of charred car shells, blackened, windowless buildings and bloodied residents have shone a spotlight on the dangers of the chemical ammonium nitrate (AN).

The Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, says the government will punish officials whose negligence caused the accident. Ammonium nitrate is widely used as a fertiliser. It is also an explosive material essential to mining operations. Insurgents rely on it to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Experts say AN needs proper handling and storage facilities, which are designed on necessary global standards.

“Right now it’s very difficult to say what caused the explosion. It could be anything - maybe an electric short-circuit. But what’s clear is that you need to follow all the SOPs when storing this chemical,” says Dr Shagufta Ishtiaq, the head of Karachi University’s chemical engineering department.

“The chemical industry is legally bound to take all the necessary precautions almost everywhere in the world.”

According to Lebananese officials, more than 2,500 tons of the chemical had been stored within a warehouse at the port for a number of years. What caused it to catch fire remains unclear, but past accidents show that AN can easily turn into a bomb under the right conditions.

Not the first time

On its own, AN is pretty stable. However, it turns into an explosive if rapidly heated. Put it in a confined and well sealed-off space such as a warehouse - and it becomes a massive bomb.

Before the bigger explosion at the Beirut port warehouse, there was a smaller blast. Video footage doing the rounds on Twitter show firework-like flashes popping in the plume after their initial explosion

So far, Lebanase authorities and news outlets have put the death toll at around one hundred, with thousands more having been injured.

An even deadlier explosion involving AN occurred in 1946 in the US state of Texas. World War II had just ended and businesses were starting to use the chemical as a fertiliser, moving away from its war-years use in bombs.

A ship, Grandcamp, loaded with 2,300 tons of AN, caught fire. Without realising what they were doing, the firefighters tried to block the vents, hoping to keep the oxygen out and kill the fire. AN, however, is an oxidising agent and does not need oxygen to burn.

The subsequent explosions killed 581 people, injured thousands, and caused millions of dollars of damage to buildings.