Under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the US and Poland recently engaged in a joint military drill, a posturing aimed at sending a message to Russia — that the Central European state bordering Belarus and Ukraine is ready to scuttle Moscow's Eurocentric geopolitical ambitions.

Three days ago, the Financial Times reported that the US is going to send 1,000 more troops as part of the redeployment plan from Germany to Poland. About 38,600 Americans are stationed in Germany, which is also home to numerous US installations, including Ramstein Air Base and five of the other seven Europe-based US military garrisons.

The move comes at a time when Poland-based military drills named Defender Europe, a US- led multinational exercise which includes NATO, has taken place along with the largest deployment of US forces to Europe.

This added show of military solidarity complemented Poland's diplomatic efforts to mount pressure on Russia, and goes some way to addressing the dangers posed by Moscow's construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Trump administration has many times displayed a growing frustration with Germany over the country's failure to meet NATO's defence spending requirements as well as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction, which is set to export Russia's natural gas to Germany bypassing Central and Eastern European countries.

''The control of the oil and gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 across the Baltic Sea is a de facto instrument of Russian domination in the region," Artur Kasprzyk, a security expert at the Polish Institute of International Relations in Warsaw, told TRT World last June.

Moscow's efforts to influence Western countries and to isolate Central Europe simultaneously have been quite successful, what with Russia gradually making inroads into Europe. Within the EU-bloc, countries like Italy and Germany have gravitated more towards Russia on several foreign policy matters rather than towards their NATO allies.

Will the completion of Nord Stream 2 also affect the transatlantic relationship?

American leadership, which includes President Donald Trump, Secretary Pompeo and the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, have many times called the Nord Stream II pipeline a tool of political leverage, warming firms involved in the construction of sanctions.

Meanwhile, Putin's views on the outbreak of World War II have continued unabated from the Russian official statements and state media channels which were seeking to shift wartime blame on Poland, attempting to focus more on the Soviet role in the anti-Hitler coalition.

In a nine-thousand-word essay written for The National Interest magazine, the Russian President argued that the 1940s annexation of the Baltic States and occupation of Poland, ''were implemented on a contractual basis, with the consent of the state authorities."

The Polish leadership reacted angrily and in their diplomatic and official statements- loaded with the heaviest criticism- condemned Putin's arguments, saying the essay was another step Russia has taken as part of its information war against Poland.