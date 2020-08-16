When veteran Hollywood actor Gregg Daniel was offered an audition for a new movie in Los Angeles, he nearly didn't show up, the pandemic was well underway, and "no one was shooting."

"I almost hesitated even going to the audition," said Daniel. "I'm African-American, I'm over 50 and disproportionately black people were dying of Covid-19... but the script was so good, and I'm an actor at heart."

Fast-forward to today, and Daniel has completed boxing drama "7th & Union," filmed in the streets of the eerily quiet California entertainment capital.

Thanks to relentless testing, on-set "Covid officers," sanitation stations and enforced social distancing between takes, "everything went smoothly" and safely, said executive producer Jolene Rodriguez.

Yet it is one of just a handful of film productions to resume in Hollywood since Governor Gavin Newsom gave the green light back in June.

Health fears, uncertainty, and, a second wave of coronavirus cases have meant few movie producers braving a return so far, with some heading elsewhere or even overseas.

No US state has suffered more than California, which has so far recorded more than 610,0 00 coronavirus cases, including more than 11,000 deaths.

"At one point we were like... 'Do we hold off for the safety of people?'" said Rodriguez. "But it ended up where we were able to pull it off."

Cautious optimism

Permits to film in Los Angeles remain stalled at one-third of usual numbers, according to nonprofit FilmLA, and the vast majority of those are for making advertisements and reality television.

The main hold-up for movie studios is talks between employers and unions to agree on a new set of standard, industry-wide safety protocols.

"We've been working on it for many, many weeks... there are a lot of complicated issues," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief operating officer of actors guild SAG-AFTRA, which has joined forces with Hollywood's directors, technicians and Teamsters unions.

Among discussions, are daily testing for actors performing "the more dangerous work from a Covid perspective," such as intimate sex or fight scenes.

Once negotiations are completed -- a deal is expected by next month -- the major problem of coronavirus insurance persists.

The cost of restarting a production only to shut down again due to an outbreak is so high that insurers are excluding Covid-related claims from new policies.