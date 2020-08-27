An energetic twenty-four year old Syrian man is making Turkish dramas accessible to Arabic speakers. Ali Mahamoud al Suleiman has been translating them from Turkish to Arabic since 2017.

From Riyadh to Ashgabat, to Sarajevo to Tunis and Islamabad, viewers are tuning in to a wide array of Turkish television, dealing with both historic and contemporary subjects.

“In terms of exporting TV series, we are the second largest producer in the world, after Hollywood,” Nabi Avci, the then Turkish cultural minister, said during a meeting with film producers in late December 2016, the same article quotes.

Suleiman has worked on popular series, such as "Valley of the Wolves: Ambush" Seasons 7 through 10. The series ended four years ago - at that point he translated the 2017 spinoff, “Valley of the Wolves: Homeland.”

In 2017, Suleiman started to translate “Payitaht: Abdülhamid,” dubbed “The Last Emperor” in English, a Turkish historical series depicting events during the reign of the Ottoman sultan while the empire was in decline at the turn of the century.

Suleiman is very much in tune with today’s digital landscape in which it takes a lot of self-promotion to make one’s voice heard. The young man already has 282,000 followers on Instagram, almost 54,000 followers on Facebook, and more than nine thousand followers on Twitter.

How it all began