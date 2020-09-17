Our clothes made from synthetic fibres shed microfibres during the laundry cycle, and can be found “virtually anywhere in the environment,” authors of a new study published in PLOS ONE write.

Jenna Gavigan, Timnit Kefela, Ilan Macadam-Somer, Sangwon Suh and Roland Geyer say that while “emission pathways and quantities are poorly understood,” they have attempted to connect “regionalised global datasets on apparel production, use, and washing with emission and retention rates during washing, wastewater treatment, and sludge management.”

The University of California, Santa Barbara, team estimates that 5.6 million tonnes of synthetic microfibres were emitted from apparel washing between 1950 and 2016, with half of this amount emitted during the last decade.

According to the scientists’ research, “waterbodies received 2.9 million tonnes, while combined emissions to terrestrial environments (1.9 Mt) and landfill (0.6 Mt) were almost as large and are growing.

The amount of microfibres ending up at rivers and seas is just over half of all synthetic microfibres emitted from washing. An article in the BBC cites the researchers as equating this amount with “seven billion fleece jackets”.

Their research suggests that annual emissions to terrestrial environments and landfill combined are now exceeding those to waterbodies. The authors warn that the problem doesn’t go away by simply improving access to wastewater treatment, because while that may further shift synthetic microfibre emissions from waterbodies to terrestrial environments, the best solution to the problem would be “preventing emissions at the source.”

The dangers of plastics and microplastics in particular

Gavigan et al. point out that plastic pollution has “emerged as a key environmental issue” in recent years, with global production and use growing at a compound annual rate of 8.3 percent since the beginning of mass production around 1950.

They cite sources that assert that half of all plastics ever made by humankind were “produced in the last 13 years.” Plastics end up discarded in landfills, dumps or the natural environment, including rivers and seas and the soil.