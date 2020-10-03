The makers of the new James Bond movie say it will not be released until April 2021.

"No Time to Die", the 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

It is expected to be actor Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, after starring in four previous films.

The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

The movie had been initially set for a London premiere on March 31, 2020, before a rollout worldwide in April.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced they were delaying the release until November 12, with a US launch on November 25.