Mirrors… We preen in front of them, we check ourselves out, we put on makeup, we put on contact lenses.... But a university in Turkey's capital city Ankara has found a novel use for them: preventing students from cheating on exams.

The private university has sent its 11,000 students medium-sized mirrors to place behind themselves as they sit at their computers taking exams, in order to show that there is no one and nothing else that is helping them.

“It turns out we are not the first to do this,” Chancellor Abdullah Atalar tells TRT World. He gives the example of Google job interviews as another venue for mirrors such as the ones they had produced.

“We are trying to secure the online exams for all of our students, by making sure that they only have the questions on their screen, and nothing else,” Atalar adds. “It’s not because we think our students cheat.”

“This is just one of the precautions we take,” Atalar says. “The students do not touch the keyboard or the mouse, we see their hands. They write their answers in their own handwriting and then scan their answers and send them to us so they can be graded by their instructors.”

There is also the ‘honour pledge’ which Atalar says has been an idea in academics for decades: “When I was studying in the US, I had to sign a similar document before each exam saying that I would not cheat.”

The ‘honour pledge’ of Bilkent University says: “I pledge on my honour that the work that I will submit for my final exams will be entirely my own. I will not receive or utilize any unauthorized assistance from any source, nor will I provide such assistance to others. I understand and accept that any violation of integrity on my part will result in a disciplinary hearing and may lead to severe penalties.”

Atalar says the cost for the 11,500 mirrors produced was not that high: “About $3-4 per household.”