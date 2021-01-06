Professor Mustafa Sahin, the head of the Archaeology Department at Bursa Uludag University’s Faculty of Arts & Science, first received photographs taken from a helicopter ride over Iznik Lake in Bursa about 6 years ago from the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

After analysing the photographs, Sahin saw the silhouette of a building submerged under water. He says the ruins are possibly the remnants of a temple of Apollon, with a basilica-plan church built over it in the 5th century.

Sahin is now the main consultant for the basilica dig, conducted with the permission of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism by the Iznik Museum Directorate. He says that according to the data they have so far, the building is a structure that was initially built in the second century. “But the most important detail is the basilica built in 5th century CE over it,” he adds. There are layers of history present in the structure, he says.

According to Sahin, they are focusing on three hypotheses: The Apollon Temple, if it is really there; a lost church dedicated to Saint Neophytos (a martyrium); or the meeting site of the first council, which is regarded as an important site as all sects of Christianity.

The Apollon Temple is a temple built during Commodus’ reign, made by his order in Iznik. It has not been discovered until now.

Sahin tells TRT World that Iznik is the site of the first and seventh ecumenical councils. The seventh, he says, was held at the Hagia Sophia Church, now the Orhan Gazi Mosque. These council meetings were the bedrock of Christianity as an emerging religion.

In 313, with the Edict of Milan, Christianity was accepted as an official religion within the Roman Empire. It was announced by emperors Constantine and Licinius I for their citizens. Sahin says this resulted in a meeting held in Iznik in 325 with Christian leaders who had been organising underground before then. Representatives coming from as far away as North Africa, Jerusalem, Anatolia and Europe got together and the official foundations of Christianity were created.